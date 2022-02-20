Patrick Stewart and the Alleged Appearance of Professor Charles Xavier in the Preview of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Is he Professor Charles Xavier/Professor X (Patrick Stewart) in the trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)? Image: Listal.com

Powerful minds in the world of PAPER HEROES. Last Sunday, Marvel Studios presented the new trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, 2022). At one point, a mysterious character appears whose voice sounds similar to Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier/Professor X in the X-Men franchise, produced by 20th Century Fox (now 20th Century Studios).

During an interview with Kevin McCarthy, the British actor answered if it is about him, although without saying too much: “I must say that, before I went to bed on Sunday night, I had many communications. Friends and some people he barely knew referencing. ‘Are you?. Are you?’. Well, of course, you know, I was at home waiting to watch football, so how could it have been me? We’ll just have to wait and see, right?”

Asked Sir Patrick Stewart about that #DoctorStrange trailer… This was such a fun conversation. We covered a lot about his history with him with the Picard character. Will post the full version soon. pic.twitter.com/JPPX1KDVYS — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) February 19, 2022

According to ComicBook.com (https://comicbook.com/marvel/news/doctor-strange-2-multiverse-of-madness-trailer-patrick-stewart-professor-x-voice/), Stewart said it’s someone else using her voice: “You know, people have been imitating my voice ever since I walked on stage 60 years ago. So I can’t be held responsible for that.”

Stewart played Professor Xavier in X-Men (2000), X2 (X-Men 2, 2003), X-Men: The Last Stand (X-Men: The Final Battle, 2006), X-Men Origins: Wolverine (X -Men Origins: Wolverine, 2009), The Wolverine (Wolverine Immortal, 2013), X-Men: Days of Future Past (X-Men: Days of Future Past, 2014) and Logan (Logan: Wolverine, 2017), in addition to voice him in the video games X-Men: Next Dimension (2002), X-Men Legends (2004), and X-Men Legends II (2005).

In the comics, Professor X and Dr. Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange belonged to the Illuminati, a group made up of the most influential people in the Marvel Universe. The original lineup also included Namor McKenzie/Namor the Sub-Mariner, Tony Stark/Iron Man, Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic and Blackagar Boltagon/Black Bolt. Debuting in New Avengers #7 (July 2005), they were created by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Steve McNiven (https://comicvine.gamespot.com/illuminati/4060-40421/).

Set in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), directed by Sam Raimi (The Evil Dead trilogy, Darkman, Spider-Man trilogy), it stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange/Dr. Stephen Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Dr. Christine Palmer, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo, and Xóchitl Gómez as América Chávez. Release date: May 6, 2022 (United States).

Synopsis: The door to the multiverse, full of mystery and madness, opens. Now that Iron Man and Captain America are gone after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and strongest wizard of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in Avengers: Endgame. . However, by using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous, he has opened the door to a mysterious madness called “the Multiverse”.

To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange will seek the help of his allies: Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the most powerful Scarlet Witch of the Avengers, Wanda. But a terrible threat hangs over humanity and the entire universe, which can no longer be done with his power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange…

Dates of the upcoming movies in the Marvel Studios MCU: Thor: Love and Thunder (July 8, 2022), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (November 11, 2022), The Marvels (February 17, 2023), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5, 2023) . Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (July 28, 2023), Fantastic Four (no date announced), Blade (no date announced).

Marvel Studios series on the Disney+ streaming service: Moon Knight (March 30, 2022), She-Hulk (2022), Ms. Marvel (Summer 2022), Secret Invasion (no date announced), The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (December 2022), Ironheart (no date announced) date announced), Armor Wars (no date announced), untitled Wakanda series (no date announced), untitled Halloween special (no date announced), the second season of Loki (no date announced), the second season of What If…? (No Date Announced), Echo (No Date Announced), Agatha: House of Harkness (No Date Announced), Spider-Man: Freshman Year (No Date Announced), Marvel Zombies (No Date Announced), Destin Daniel Untitled Series Cretton (no date announced).

Professor Charles Xavier/Professor X (Patrick Stewart) in X-Men (2000). Image: Listal.com

Dr. Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange, Blackagar Boltagon/Black Bolt, Professor Charles Xavier/Professor X, Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Namor McKenzie/Namor the Sub-Mariner, and Tony Stark/Iron Man on the cover of The New Avengers: Illuminati #1 (February 2007). Art by Jim Cheung and Justin Ponsor. Image: Marvel.com

Promotional poster for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022). Image: impwards.com

Advance subtitled in Spanish of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

Spanish dubbed preview of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

