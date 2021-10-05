News

Patrick Wilson and the pitch to James Gunn | Cinema

Patrick Wilson has proposed to James Gunn a cross-over between The Conjuring And Aquaman.

It all started with a post by the director dedicated to a comic inspired by Casper that the director closed with the hope that one day “a Conjuring movie shows Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga mistaking an evil spirit for a tent“.

Wilson’s response was not long in coming:

Now wait, let me… come up with an idea with a curtain (please). On a campsite somewhere… Ed and Lorrain are in a 1970s camper. Chaos breaks out in the neighborhood (this is where the crying tent ghost comes into play)… the Camper runs to the Warren for help. The Camper? Orm.

We will review Patrick Wilson in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, filming for which started in the UK with the working title Necrus.

Warner Bros has announced that the sequel to James Wan’s cinecomic will hit US theaters on December 16, 2022. David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, co-writer of the first film, will also return for the sequel. In the cast Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Dolph Lundgren And Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

What do you think and how long are you waiting for this film? Tell us yours, as usual, in the comments below!

