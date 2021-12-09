Patrick Zaki is free, the Egyptian student released from prison

News on the detention of Patrick Zaki in Egypt

Patrick Zaki was released from prison. The Egyptian student left the Egyptian penitentiary this afternoon after spending 22 months in a cell without a trial.

Turn on notifications to receive updates on News on the detention of Patrick Zaki in Egypt

Patrick Zaki is free, the Egyptian student was finally able to leave the prison where he had been locked up for the past 22 months without having undergone even a trial. Zaki he left the penitentiary this afternoon, finding legal and relatives to welcome him. An immense joy for the family who awaited him with the lawyers outside the Mansoura police station where the thirty-year-old had been transferred a few hours earlier to complete the procedures for his release from the much harsher Tora prison in Cairo., where he spent almost all of his pre-trial detention. Immediately after his release, Zaki hugged his mother and sister. “Everything is fine,” he said in Italian. However, Zaki’s judicial ordeal does not end here: despite the judges yesterday signing the release order at the end of the hearing held at the Mansura court, the student remains on trial and risks a sentence of up to 5 years in prison. A procedure that he will be able to face as a free man since, as one of his lawyers explained, no other restrictive measures have been issued for him. The preventive detention provision was finally extinguished, not even the obligation to sign was imposed on him.

“I’m waiting, I’ll see what happens in the next few days but I want to go back to Italy as soon as possible, as soon as I can I will go directly to Bologna, my city, my people, my university “declared Patrick Zaki in his home in Mansura, where he went after his release. Zaki thanked Italy and the Italians for the support and also had a thought for his football team, Bologna. “Long live Bologna football”, he said speaking to journalists as soon as he left the police station.

The pronunciation of release of Patrick Zaki by the judges it had been greeted with a liberating cry and a lot of tears from family members present in the courtroom with Italian lawyers and diplomats yesterday. “I’m jumping for joy” was the first comment of the mother, Hala Sobhy, after hearing the news of her son’s release. The father, on the other hand, wanted to hug the two Italian diplomats present in Mansura to thank them for their commitment. “We are very grateful to you for everything you have done,” said George Zaki. Even the same researcher, shortly before the start of yesterday’s hearing, wanted to send a greeting to Italy from the cell of the accused declaring “Well, well, thank you” in response to an Italian diplomat who asked him how he was. A presence, that of the Italian embassy, ​​which will continue in the coming months when Patrick Zaki will be on trial again, in February next year.

Patrick Zaki returns free, his sister Marise: “A dream, it seemed impossible to hug him again”

“We hope that in the next hearing there will be that extra step that we are all waiting for and that is the recognition of his innocencebut today a lot has been done, ”Riccardo Noury, spokesperson for Amnesty International in Italy, explained to Fanpage.it. “We have been waiting to see that embrace for 22 months and that embrace comes from Italy, from all the people, all the groups and local authorities, the university, the parliamentarians who made sure that that embrace came” he stressed Noury, after the release of Zaki, adding: “A hug above all to the media that have kept the attention high for these 22 months. Now that we have seen that hug, we are waiting for this freedom to be not temporary but permanent. And with we will reach this hope on February 1st, next hearing “. The accusations against the researcher arrested in Cairo during a vacation at home in fact remain. For this reason, in the courtroom, Patrick’s lawyer, Hoda Nasrallah, asked for the acquisition of other documents to prove the illegality of both the arrest on February 7, 2020 and the correctness of the article on the Copts at the basis of the trial against Zaki.