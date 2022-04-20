Patrick Zubczuk and the whole truth about his departure from the ‘Cream’ team

the departure of Patrick Zubczuk from University of Sports caused surprise at the beginning of 2022. The young goalkeeper left for Scienceno from Cusco in search of continuity, totally disassociating himself from the club that saw him born footballingly. The father of the keeper, Juan Carlosconfessed the reasons that motivated his son from the institution of Ate.

“the departure of Patrick of the ‘OR‘ you have to thank Gregory Perez. He was the one who took him out of the team, told him to find a club. When the coach returned to the team in the second half of last year, he didn’t want it anymore. He didn’t even greet him in training. It was at that moment that my son decided to leave academic“he declared Juan Carlos Zubczuk to Willax Sports.

Patrick Zubczuk was promoted to the first team of University of Sports in 2016 and made his debut with the ‘Crema’ team in October of that same year against Ayacucho FC under the guidance of Roberto Chale. In the second half of 2018 he took over the role of the ‘Crema’ team after Raúl Fernández was injured, being a key player in saving himself from relegation. Despite this, at the end of 2019 he was transferred to the César Vallejo University of Trujillo in search of continuity.