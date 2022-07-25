Patriotism is not negotiated: AMLO after complaint from the US and Canada

Digital Millennium and Karla Guerrero

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reiterated his position of not giving in regarding the consultation of the United States and Canada to Mexico on the country’s energy policy.

In social networks, López Obrador maintained that hydroelectric plants, such as the one in El Cajón, in Nayarit, they were underutilized because they did not want the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) to produce energy.

“They did not turbine hydroelectric plants, they gave preference to foreign companies, that is why it is the so-called consultation of the government of the United States and Canada and that is why we are not going to give in.”

López Obrador maintained that it is a matter of principles, because “patriotism is not negotiated, they are inalienable principles, neither in oil nor in the electricity industry.”

“We are not going to give in, because it is a matter of principles, which has to do with sovereignty. Patriotism is not negotiable, they are inalienable principles, neither in the oil nor in the electricity industry, ”he said in a video broadcast on his social networks, from the El Cajón hydroelectric dam.

The President maintained that in this context, “Mexican conservatives do not lose the knack of submitting and kneeling in front of foreignersas they did when they went looking for Santa Anna in exile”.

“Nothing that has to do with giving up our sovereignty, even if it gives them courage.

“Look, not so much the government of Canada or the government of the United States, but the Mexican conservatives, they don’t lose the knack of surrendering, of submitting, of kneeling in front of foreigners as they did when they went looking for Santa Anna into exile, as they did when they went to look for Maximiliano, they always, always act like traitors to the country,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, the supervision of clean and renewable energies will continue to remove “the hype, the sophism of saying, clean energy must be produced, not dirty energy like that produced by Pemex and the Federal Electricity Commission.”

The President referred that the improvement of the refineries also benefits the population, since se build roads to communicate with the indigenous communities of the Sierra.

López Obrador’s tour of Nayarit concluded this Sunday and he thanked the Cuban people and government for their support in sending doctors.

“We finished the three-day tour of Nayarit; we are almost 100 in doctors and specialists. This is how it will be throughout the country. We thank the Cuban people and government for their support,” he wrote.

