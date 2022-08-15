Patriotism vibrates in Dominican Parade in Manhattan

Patriotism was evident yesterday in the Dominican Parade in Manhattan, which resumed its best spirits after the pandemic, arousing unprecedented enthusiasm in a dedication to Alejandro Rodríguez (Tontón).

More than twenty colorful floats paraded along Las Américas Avenue and 6th Avenue, from 36 St to 52 St.

The parade, which included all kinds of clothing representative of Dominican folklore, had as godfather Ydanis Rodríguez, in charge of the city’s Transportation.

The dedication to Tontón, as the person in charge of the Presidential Management Office in New York is known, was due to his humanism and his dedication to distributing food to Dominicans in need and to paying selfless attention in the midst of the pandemic, a gesture which has been valued by President Luis Abinader.

Consul Eligió Jaquez formally opened the event, in which several judges of the Constitutional Court participated who are visiting this city, where they participated in a Seminar on the Constitution.

Cristina Contreras, president of the Manhattan Dominican Parade, expressed her satisfaction with the traditional event, after indicating that it exceeded expectations, given the years it was slowed down by the pandemic.

With intense surveillance and extensive security operations, the Creoles took Sunday afternoon to recreate in a different way, returning the splendor to this tradition that has been enjoyed by the family for more than 40 years.

Dominicanity

Each of the participants made obvious efforts to wear the colors of the flag and highlight the values ​​of Dominican identity.

Dominican politicians were not lackingwho wanted to take advantage of the space for proselytizing purposes.

Banners and posters were displayed during the parade of the presidential candidates of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) Francisco Domínguez Brito, Abel Martínez and Margarita Cedeño, while Guido Gómez Mazara was present for the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM).

The hubbub was remarkable in the faces of young people, adults and children with Dominican attire and flags, prevailing the summer clothes to face the intense heat and the colors red, blue and white.

Senator Adriano Espaillat and Ydanis Rodríguez were among the most enthusiastic during the parade where, in addition, music was played to the rhythms of merengue, bachata and floats of well-known figures, photos and recordings with attractive and colorful costumes.