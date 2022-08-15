Patriotism vibrates in Dominican parade in New York

Patriotism was evident in the Dominican parade in New York, which resumed its best spirits, after the pandemic, consulting an unprecedented enthusiasm.

Colorful floats paraded through Las Américas Avenue and 6th Avenue, with all kinds of clothing, representative of Dominican folklore. Miles from their homeland, they celebrated with music and hubbub the achievements made in the United States, a country where they have gained political and economic power as owners of grocery stores, restaurants or supermarket chains.

With intense surveillance and security operations, the Creoles took this Sunday afternoon to recreate in a different wayreturning the splendor to this tradition that is enjoyed as a family.

Bulla, shouts, music and Dominican flags moving to the beat of the tambora, the güiro and the accordion, basic instruments in merengue, the country’s native rhythm, were the characteristics of the customary meeting. Likewise, on the 40th anniversary of the parade, clothing with the representative colors of the Dominican flag could not be missing: white, red and blue.

The urban rhythms did not stay either on a day when the heat punished less than in days past and when they celebrated their presence in this country, which welcomes 75% of this emigration, most of whom live in New York.

“Dominicans!” Y “Long live Santo Domingo!”as the Dominican Republic is known, although it is the name of its capital, shouted from the floats, provoking deafening screams from the mostly young attendees.

Since 1991, when the first Dominican, Guillermo Linares, was elected to the City Council in New York, and the first also elected at the national level, this community has advanced in politics and also in the business world.

Some are immigrants, and while others were born in the US, they fully identify as part of this community.

Linares was also the first Dominican in the New York State Assembly and the first Latino to lead the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs.

In 2011 they had their first state senator, Adriano Espaillat, who in 2017 also made history as the first Dominican congressman in the US.

“We started from the 1990s with the election of the first person of Dominican origin. However, there are now 5 councilors (out of a total of 51)” in the city and they are represented in the state Assembly and Congress, all of whom are Democrats. , commented Ramona Hernández, director of the Institute of Dominican Studies of the public University of the City (CUNY, in English).

The parade featured as grand marshal Ydanis Rodríguez, the first Dominican appointed by Mayor Eric Adams as commissioner of the Department of Transportation.

Hernández assured that the Dominicans “little by little took over the spaces” in politics and that “they are not going to stop where they are” to increase that power, which extends to other states such as New Jersey, Massachusetts or Rhode Island, where its lieutenant governor, Sabina Matos, is an emigrant from that Caribbean country.

“Over a period of 30 years, what other group has advanced so fast?” he argued.

However, they have not limited themselves to the political sphere: they own taxi companies, restaurants, beauty salons, warehouses and supermarket chains that together generate some 40,000 million dollars a year, said the sociologist.

For Congressman Adriano Espaillat, who was this Sunday accompanied by the Governor of the State, Kathy Hochul, the progress responds to population growth, in which children of immigrants have entered the political sphere and he hopes that after the November elections they will count with a state senator.

“If you don’t have a seat at the table, you’re not on the menu,” he said of his community, which also has its first borough president, in Brooklyn, Antonio Reynoso.

The bands, folk groups and carnival characters, devils cojuelos and roba gallina did not miss, as every year, this massive event, which this year had as its motto “building, empowering and elevating the Dominican legacy.”