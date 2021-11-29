Patrizia Popoli (Aifa) / “Vaccines work against Omicron. On the third dose …”

“Of this South African variant we know that it has a number of mutations compared to the original virus and this has suggested that it could be more contagious, dangerous or that it could escape the vaccine. But these are absolutely unconfirmed things. It is possible that it is more contagious, like the Delta variant, but they are variants that have not resulted in a greater severity of the disease, and for the moment the vaccines are continuing to work well “: like this Patrizia Popoli to Today is another day.

During her speech, the president of the AIFA Technical Scientific Commission focused on the cases detected in Italy as follows: “As for the Italian cases, having been vaccinated they showed very mild symptoms. It is early to say that the vaccine works, but if after two doses they had shown severe disease it would have been enough to alarm us. We cannot yet rule out the risk, but there are no particular warning signs ».

PATRIZIA POPOLI: “WE DO NOT EXCLUDE OTHER RECALLS”

After a joke about the possible adaptation of vaccines to the new variant – «It is difficult to give a precise date, but there is talk of a period of three months to adapt the vaccines. But first we must assess that it does not respond to the variant “ – Patrizia Popoli reiterated the importance of the vaccination campaign: «If you don’t vaccinate the whole world, the variants turn. The only response to the variants is to keep getting vaccinated. This is the only chance we have to defeat the mutations ». “It is difficult to give a certain answer today, it is not excluded that there will be a need for new reminders”, he talks about the future post-third dose, then Patrizia Popoli has not been unbalanced on the possible obligation to wear a mask outdoors, already adopted in some cities: “It depends on the performance of the individual city, but certainly the precaution is never too much in these cases”. Finally, on the vaccine for children aged 5 to 12 years: “In recent weeks we have been witnessing an important increase in cases among children, especially from 5 to 12 years old: the virus has started to circulate again and affects unvaccinated subjects. Of school-age subjects, half are between 5 and 12 years old. Symptoms? In children Covid is almost always a very benign disease, but there are cases that can also give rise to more serious manifestations “.

