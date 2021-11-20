“Patrizia Reggiani? I didn’t want to be a caricature “
House of Gucci is the most anticipated title of the new film season. Especially for the presence in the cast of Lady Gaga, in her second major acting test later A Star Is Born. In the film, the pop superstar plays Patrizia Reggiani, the socialite sentenced to 26 years for being there instigator of the murder of her husband, the stylist Maurizio Gucci. “I didn’t want to turn Patrizia Reggiani into a caricature”, said Gaga, as reported by Ansa. “Patrizia wanted to feel part when she wasn’t. In many ways I can understand her, so I brought that part of my character into the role by finding a way to assimilate myself backwards: from an Italian-American to an Italian who wanted to survive and who, in spite of all his efforts, he could not ”.
Oscar: Lady Gaga tries an encore
Thanks to House of Gucci Lady Gaga could win her second Oscar in career. Germanotta has already won the prestigious statuette in 2019 thanks to Shallow, Best Song in the Movie A Star Is Born. Now the diva is aiming for an encore but as Best Actress on her second attempt. The singer will talk about her career and the new film from Fabio Fazio during What’s the weather like, where he will be super guest in tomorrow’s episode on Rai 3. House of Gucci will be released in Italian cinemas on December 16.