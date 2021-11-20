“Patrizia Reggiani? I didn’t want to be a caricature “

House of Gucci is the most anticipated title of the new film season. Especially for the presence in the cast of Lady Gaga, in her second major acting test later A Star Is Born. In the film, the pop superstar plays Patrizia Reggiani, the socialite sentenced to 26 years for being there instigator of the murder of her husband, the stylist Maurizio Gucci. “I didn’t want to turn Patrizia Reggiani into a caricature”, said Gaga, as reported by Ansa. “Patrizia wanted to feel part when she wasn’t. In many ways I can understand her, so I brought that part of my character into the role by finding a way to assimilate myself backwards: from an Italian-American to an Italian who wanted to survive and who, in spite of all his efforts, he could not ”.