Health

Patrizio Oliva inaugurates a boxing gym in Ariano

Photo of James Reno James Reno2 hours ago
0 36 1 minute read

It is dedicated to the memory of Antonio Emilio Gambacorta, a great sportsman in the city

The event

Ariano Irpino.

A boxing gym dedicated to the memory of Antonio Emilio Gambacorta, a great sportsman, actively involved in the social and health field, who passed away in December 2020 at the age of 74 after fighting, was inaugurated this morning in the Covotta middle school in Ariano Irpino. his difficult ordeal.

Testimonial of the event was the Olympic champion Patrizio Oliva. “Sport must not only and exclusively train champions, but be understood as a tool for aggregation and inclusion.” These are the words of Maestro Oliva who then wanted to thank the manager Marco De Prospo for the attention he has paid to a sport such as boxing.

“It is the first time that I have opened a boxing gym in a school”. Something exceptional for me, especially because this sport helps to increase self-esteem, something that today is often absent among young people. “Honored and happy to be able to teach a course to the pupils of this school”. He took part in the meeting moderated in an impeccable way by Giuliana Franciosa the mayor Enrico Franza.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno2 hours ago
0 36 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Type 2 diabetes is made in 5: new variants discovered – Diabetes

2 weeks ago

Diet for Weight Loss 2021: weekly diet

6 days ago

Contract renewal. Nursing Up “I undermine the role of nurses and other non-medical professionals”

2 days ago

Still too many obstacles for young doctors

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button