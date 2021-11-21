Patrizio Oliva inaugurates a boxing gym in Ariano

A boxing gym dedicated to the memory of Antonio Emilio Gambacorta, a great sportsman, actively involved in the social and health field, who passed away in December 2020 at the age of 74 after fighting, was inaugurated this morning in the Covotta middle school in Ariano Irpino. his difficult ordeal.

Testimonial of the event was the Olympic champion Patrizio Oliva. “Sport must not only and exclusively train champions, but be understood as a tool for aggregation and inclusion.” These are the words of Maestro Oliva who then wanted to thank the manager Marco De Prospo for the attention he has paid to a sport such as boxing.

“It is the first time that I have opened a boxing gym in a school”. Something exceptional for me, especially because this sport helps to increase self-esteem, something that today is often absent among young people. “Honored and happy to be able to teach a course to the pupils of this school”. He took part in the meeting moderated in an impeccable way by Giuliana Franciosa the mayor Enrico Franza.