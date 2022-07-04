Patrol boat and training ship of the Dominican Navy arrive in New York

With 106 crew members on board, the offshore patrol vessel “Alm. Didíez Burgos”, PA-301 and the School Ship “Alm. Juan Bautista Cambiaso”, BE-01, of the Dominican Republic Navy.

The visit is part of the international training cruise for midshipmen “Summer 2022”, with which young people preparing as officers of the Naval Academy Vice Admiral César Augusto de Windt Lavandier put into practice the art of navigation and seafaring traditions.

Those sponsoring the visit invite the New York community and, especially, the Dominican diaspora of that city to attend the boats, stationed at Pier 4 of the Brooklyn Army Terminal port, located at 140 58th St., Brooklyn, NY 11220, where will be receiving visits on board from the general public, totally free, on July 3, 4 and 5 from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm

Arrival in New York

A press release indicates that the reception ceremony held at the Brooklyn Army Terminal was attended by the Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Carlos Luciano Díaz Morfa, ERD; the ambassador of the Dominican Republic in the United States, Sonia Guzmán Klang; and the consul general in New York, Eligio Jaquéz.

Likewise, the Commander General of the Dominican Republic Navy, Vice Admiral Ramón Gustavo Betances Hernández, ARD; as well as representatives of diplomatic missions, and a worthy representation of the Dominican diaspora in New York City.

Later, an official visit was made to the headquarters of the Consulate General in New York City, where the delegation from the institution was received by the consul general in his office, exchanging ideas about this instructional cruise and its impact on the people of New York City.

Afterwards, the entourage went to Duarte Park, located on Las Américas Avenue, Manhattan, NY, where a floral offering was made to the bust of the patrician Juan Pablo Duarte, with the midshipmen of the Naval Academy who are on board the Dominican ships, members of the Duartian Institute in New York, and a representation of the Dominican diaspora in that city.

Activities included projecting Dominican culture in foreign waters. For this reason, at the end of the day, the Navy held a welcome reception on board the school ship, headed by the mayor of the city, Eric Adams, who, when addressing those present on board highlighted the importance of the visit of these ships and their crew members, since the Dominican community is an important part of the socio-economic development of the Big Apple.