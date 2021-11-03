Health

Patronage of the Region in a private course to access Medicine: the controversy breaks out

James Reno
The patronage of the Region on a preparation course for admission to the Faculty of Medicine raises the controversy at Palazzo dei Normanni. To raise the case is the group leader of the Popolari Autonomisti Totò Lentini through a note.

“While the Sicilian parliament in recent months has unanimously voted, at my proposal, a bill to put an end to the limited number in all the faculties of the universities of the island, some exponents of the Musumeci government, in full autonomy, but in the name of the same government, has decided to give the patronage to the training institution Cirs-Vocational Training Center which organizes all over Sicily preparatory courses for admission to the medical faculty ».

In fact, the logo of the Sicilian Region is clearly visible in the poster with which the preparation course to access the faculty is promoted. Meanwhile, Lentini announces that next Wednesday, during the classroom proceedings, he will present an urgent question with a written answer. The goal, he announces, is “to get to know the author of this brilliant idea after the Regional Assembly has clearly ruled against the limited number. It is not possible to continue to bleed the families who have to make so many sacrifices first to bring their children to graduation and then to pay for training courses that enrich those who organize them. I want to know who of the regional government has authorized this patronage with a lot of logo of the Sicilian Region in the advertising poster and I will ask for a measure of censorship by the parliament “.

No reply from the regional government at the moment.

