Patti Smith and Debbie Harry inspired the romantic regencycore dresses of ‘Persuasion’

What will happen? Will they reconcile? Or maybe Wentworth, still bruised from her rejection, will go after one of her sisters-in-law, the sweet Louisa and Henrietta (Nia Towle and Izuka Hoyle)? And what about the gallant Mr. Elliot (Henry Golding), a gold digger who takes an interest in Ana much to the chagrin of his sisters Elizabeth and Mary (Yolanda Kettle and Mia McKenna-Bruce), who have become obsessed with him?

Just like in Jane Austen’s novel, there’s room for angst and somber musings in the film, but Cracknell also pours raucous humor into itwith hilarious sets and monologues that break the fourth wall addressing the viewer, in the style fleabag. Anne’s wardrobe has a subtle modern twist, with rakish shirts, rain boots, and slightly loose silhouettes that portray her as a heroine ahead of her time.

The film opens in theaters tomorrow and on Netflix on the 15th of this month. Meanwhile, Agertoft tells us about his favorite outfitsrevealing details that many viewers will overlook and its eclectic panel of inspiration, which includes references as disparate as Patti Smith and Bruce Springsteen.

You have already worked in many dramas, such as Death comes to Pemberley, Poldark either The Miserables. What would you highlight? Persuasion? How did you get involved in it?

The project came to me through my agent, who thought I might be interested. I wasn’t working at the time, but I read the script and thought it was amazing. I met via Zoom with the director, Carrie Cracknell, and we shared our enthusiasm for creating this new adaptation. There are visual links between Persuasion and my previous projects, but in recent years I’ve evolved as a designer and costume dramas too, so the feeling was different. We could take things further.

Nick Wall/Netflix

How did you give the film that freshness without altering the historical accuracy?

From the beginning, with the reference panel, we were clear that fidelity to the time was not that important. Anne is a complex character and, after reading the script, I also read several works by Patti Smith. It seemed to me that both were alike intellectually. Also, Anna has an adventurous side that she reminded me of Debbie Harryand also looks a bit like Audrey Hepburn. In Jane Austen’s characters the procession goes inside, so we wanted the costumes to be relatively modest, giving it a more relaxed and contemporary feel. The overall impression also arises, to a large extent, from the attitude of the characters and their way of wearing the clothes.