Robert Pattinson dons the Batman suit after several delays due to the pandemic

youAfter several delays due to the pandemic, the new Batman embodied by Robert Pattinson finally hits the billboard on a weekend that also brings the new Iranian Asghar Farhadi or one of the great winners of the last Sundance Festival, the Kosovar hive (Hive).

ROBERT PATTINSON, THE NEW DARK KNIGHT With Matt Reves (Dawn of the Planet of the Apes2014; Let me in2010) in the direction, the actor Robert Pattinson, who rose to fame with the saga Twilightsuits up as Batman in this long-awaited review of the DC Comics character, which runs for nearly three hours.

The new one Batman It arrives in theaters after a rough shoot that started in January 2020 and was interrupted several times due to the pandemic. Also in the cast are Zoë Kravitz (Catwoman), Colin Farrell (Penguin), Jeffrey Wright (Commissioner Gordon), Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth), and Paul Dano (Riddler).

OSCAR-WINNER FARHADI SHAKES CONSCIOUSNESS WITH ‘A HERO’ After his foray into Spanish cinema with Everybody knows (2018), the Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, winner of two Oscars, once again portrays his country in A hero, a film that highlights the problems of a society suffocated by corruption and precariousness.

Rahim (Amir Jadidi) is in jail for a debt that he has not been able to pay off. During a two-day furlough, he tries to convince his creditor (Mohsen Tanabandeh) to drop his claim, but things don’t go as he planned.

‘HIVE (HIVE)’, THE KOSOVAR FILM THAT TRIUMPHED AT SUNDANCE The winner of the award for best international drama at the last Sundance Festival, the first film by Kosovar Blerta Basholli, delves into the war in Kosovo through a woman who, without news of her husband, rebels against the conservatism of her environment to get ahead.

The protagonist, Yllka Gashi, received the award for best actress at the Valladolid Seminci and the film has actress Elisabeth Moss as executive producer. A story of survival and empowerment in the face of oppression.

A FRENCH COMEDY ABOUT THE FORCE OF DESIRE Anais Demoustier (The snows of Kilimanjaro), Denis Podalydès and Valeria Bruni Tedeschi star in this comedy written and directed by newcomer Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet that revolves around the force of desire in a broad sense, not just erotic and love.

Anaïs is 30 years old and unstable financially and in love. One day she meets Daniel, who has a deep crush on her, but who lives with Emilie who is also captivated by Anaïs.

LOVE IN TIMES OF PANDEMIC Natalie Morales’ debut feature, starring herself and Mark Duplass, Language Lessonsis an exploration of platonic love shot in the midst of a pandemic via Zoom, with just two characters, each in a different part of the world seen through their computer camera.

The film competed last year for the Berlinale Golden Bear and won the audience award at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival.