Pattinson’s Batman is inspired by Kurt Cobain, Matt Reeves talks about it

When the first trailer of The Batman arrived in August 2020, it was accompanied by a particular musical track. An orchestral version specially arranged for the trailer for “Something in the Way”, of the Nirvana.

Sometimes the choice of a track to accompany a film product is simply based on finding the right mood, sometimes there is a specific connection with the text – but in the case of the new film DC Comics from Matt Reeves there is an even more complex reason behind the choice of the song.

It is a piece that went directly into the director’s heart when he created his vision Batman, greatly influencing the character that he would later be entrusted by Robert Pattinson. “When I write, I listen to music, and while I was writing the first act of the film I put on ‘Something in the Way’ by Nirvana” he said Reeves during an interview for Empire.

It is a piece capable of defining a Bruce Wayne very different from those interpreted in recent history by Christian Bale And Ben Afleck – a Bruce inspired by one of the greatest icons of 90s grunge. “At that moment I thought that, instead of being the usual Bruce Wayne in the playboy version, already seen and reviewed, there is a different version of the character who went through a great tragedy and became a recluse. So I started by making this connection with Gus Van Sant’s ‘Last Days’, and the idea of ​​this fictionalized version of Kurt Cobain living in this decadent manor ”.

The suitable actor for this role immediately turned out Robert Pattinson for Reeves, who highly appreciated him for his performance in Good Time, of the brothers Safdie. “In that movie, you can really feel his vulnerability and despair, but you can also feel his power. I thought it was a great mix. He also has that Kurt Cobain thing, where he looks like a rock star, but it also makes you think he might be a recluse. “

Not just a Bruce Wayne different but also a Batman different (after all, you can’t change one too much without changing the other too, ed). This will be a Dark Knight less gifted than the many gadgets that, in the films of Nolan, Lucius Fox distributed at will – indeed in The Batman the character of is not really intended Lucius Fox.

“Bruce spent his time hiding”, He says Pattinson. “He is not a sociable person at all. He builds all his things, only with Alfred. And even Alfred thinks he’s gone mad! “. A madness that also transpires from the Batsuit, which looks like it just passed in the meat grinder. “He spent every single night out for two years, getting beaten, shot and stabbed and burned, and it shows”, explains the actor. “There’s a bullet photo on the hood, right from the start. I don’t think it has ever been done before ”.