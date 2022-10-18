Patty Jenkins Has First Wonder Woman 3 Movie Script Nearly Finished

Among the next projects confirmed for the DC Extended Universe there is Wonder Woman 3, the new installment starring the popular Amazon from the comics who will be brought back to life Gal Gadot (Snow White, Cleopatra, Death on the Nile, Red Alert).

Again under the script and direction of Patty Jenkinsat the moment not many details are known about the new DC movie, although there may soon be news about the Wonder Woman.

The new movie based on DC comics already has the script almost complete

According to The Hollywood Reporter, An unnamed source inside Warner Bros. claims director Patty Jenkins is expected to deliver her first Wonder Woman 3 script “imminently.”.

Keep in mind that this would be the first draft of the script, not the final script itself, so what Jenkins contributed could be subject to changes later, something that usually happens in this type of production.

This first version of the Wonder Woman 3 script is more like a detailed outline of what the movie will be like. that presenting individual scenes of the same so, once Warner Bros. approves this first version, it will proceed to make its final script.

Recently, Patty Jenkins herself confirmed that she had already written the final scene in Wonder Woman 3 and said that it would be worth the three-movie arc she previously plotted for the movie. Wonder Womanas well as hinting that it might not be the last installment in the franchise.

At the moment there is no confirmed release date for Wonder Woman 3but seeing that it is still in the early stages of its script, it seems that we will still have to wait to enjoy this new installment on the big screen.