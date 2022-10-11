Patty Jenkins offers update on the film

A few days before the premiere of Wonder Woman 1984Warner Bros. confirmed the making of Wonder Woman 3 under the direction and script of Patty Jenkins, a filmmaker who also directed the first two installments. Since then, little has been known about the current state of the tape. In 2021, Gal Gadot confirmed that Lynda Carter will be part of history and that we would soon have details. Now, in the words of Jenkins, we know that the film continues to have the green light to be carried out and its production could start soon.

During his participation in the Matera Film Festivalin Italy, Jenkins was questioned about how things were progressing with Wonder Woman 3. Many had thought that the mixed reception of the previous installment had killed the franchise, but finally there is good news regarding the future of our favorite Amazon:

“At some point I said that I would only do one (movie). Then I had to do two. And now I find myself saying, ‘I can’t wait to do three.’ And even now I think that’s it. I always planned a three movie arc. There’s a whole story that goes through those three movies,” Jenkins said. “Just last week I finished writing the final scene of Wonder Woman 3 and I thought maybe I’m interested to see what happens next. So you never know.”

The first installment of Wonder Woman It was a critical and box office success. raised more than $800 million dollars worldwide and catapulted Gal Gadot’s career. It was the highest grossing film of the summer of 2017 in the United States.

Unfortunately, luck was not on the side of the team with Wonder Woman 1984; the sequel received subpar reviews and, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, barely grossed $166 million dollars worldwide. However, it was a success on HBO Max and physical sales.

Given this, some comic fans consider that Patty Jenkins should not continue to lead the Amazon tapes. But at Warner Bros. Discovery the idea is different.

“They’ve asked us to think of ways to make more (films) and it accidentally happens. But you never know,” said the filmmaker. “I have other movies to do that I’m excited about as well. And I love Gal Gadot, so that makes it better.”

According to some rumours, Wonder Woman 3 It will take place in the present time and will have Circe as the main villain. Do you like the idea of ​​the tape? Do you think Patty Jenkins will win over critics and audiences like she did in 2017?