Wonder Woman 3: Patty Jenkins suggests there could be a fourth movie

Wonder Woman (92%) arrived at the DC Extended Universe in 2017 with a different look than the one that had been used, but faithful to the path that Zack Snyder had already forged to maintain consistency with Gal Gadot’s first appearance in Batman vs Superman : Dawn of Justice (27%) and later officially joining the Justice League (41%). Despite its connection to the other films, the Patty Jenkins film managed to stand on its own and was a hit with both critics and audiences.

After all the conflict around the Zack Snyder and the launch of its cut that would last until 2021 with Zack Snyder’s Justice League (82%), in 2019 Wonder Woman 1984 was released (76%). The response was incomparable with that of the first installment, but it also had moments worthy of praise, the development of the protagonist and even the return, at least temporarily, of some important characters for her.

After that delivery, the director still did not want to secure a third film despite the door she left open at the end of the film, but it was last year during the DC FanDome where the realization of Wonder Woman 3 under the direction of Jenkins and, once again, Gal Gadot in the main role – at this point a change of cast would be very strange and risky. Since then there has been little progress in this regard, but this time the director brought a good sign for the fans.

During his visit to the Matera Film Festival in Italy (via TheDirect), the director hinted that she might have plans for a fourth film even though she thought of it as a trilogy. She even pointed out that sequels have often come out as she writes a new movie. Although there is still no exact date for the start of production, the script for Wonder Woman 3 already done.

Where I said I was only going to do one [película], I thought, ‘My God, I have to do two’. And then I find myself saying, ‘Oh my God, I can’t wait to do three,’ and that’s because I always plan on a three-movie arc. There is a story that runs through these different movies as a whole. But even now, I just wrote the final scene of Wonder Woman 3 last week and thought, ‘I might be interested to see what happens next.’ So, you never know.

The director recalled how in the studio they are asked to always find a way for more stories to emerge, but the way in which theirs have come out has been almost accidental and unexpected, also remembering that always working with Gal makes it even better. , since she is always aware of the script to give her opinion about it because she is the protagonist and she is interested in knowing where her character is going.

Wonder Woman 3 has the special attention of Wonder Woman fans, and I mean fans of the character before the Jenkins movies, due to the return of Lynda Carter who appeared at the end of the last movie and was also present the day the third movie was confirmed. delivery. For now, filming on the film is expected to begin sometime in 2023 for a 2024 or 2025 release.