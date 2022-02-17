Paty Chapoy’s harsh message against Belinda

James 22 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 38 Views


Spanish/Mexican singer Belinda is having an unforgettable start to the year. After the scandal over her separation from Christian Nodal, she now adds that she is criticized for Patty Chapoy since he feels superior to various artists so he would not be in an important concert.

The company “Bobo Productions” which belongs to Ari Borova Along with his brother Jack, he manages the tour of various national and international artists. The company’s greatest achievement has been the 90s Pop Tour, where acts such as Magneto, Kabah, Fey, Ana Torroja, Caló and Beto Cuevas have appeared for almost five years.

Topics





Source link

About James

Check Also

An unprecedented but real family: “We are sisters and our children are cousins ​​and twin brothers”

The Pin February 18 2022, 6:32 am Brittany and Briana are identical twins who married …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved