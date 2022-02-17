Paty Chapoy’s harsh message against Belinda

Spanish/Mexican singer Belinda is having an unforgettable start to the year. After the scandal over her separation from Christian Nodal, she now adds that she is criticized for Patty Chapoy since he feels superior to various artists so he would not be in an important concert.

The company “Bobo Productions” which belongs to Ari Borova Along with his brother Jack, he manages the tour of various national and international artists. The company’s greatest achievement has been the 90s Pop Tour, where acts such as Magneto, Kabah, Fey, Ana Torroja, Caló and Beto Cuevas have appeared for almost five years.

Belinda icon of the 2000s. Source: File

These days the production company announced a new concept based on nostalgia: it is the 2000s Pop Tour, with which it will tour some stages of the Mexican country starting next March. The artists who began to sound did not like the spectators, that is why they asked for Belinda, Miranda, Julieta Vengas among others.

Faced with criticism by the artists, Ari Borovoy hinted that probably the ex-girlfriend of Christian Nodal could join the cast. The producer left the door open for Belinda to join the cast, where the band Motel will also participate, exponents of pop rock that emerged in the first decade of the century.

Paty Chapoy in Selling. Source: El Sol newspaper in Mexico

It was in the same broadcast of Ventaneando where there was a brief exchange of opinions between the drivers where it was made very clear that Belinda It was not up to the Tour. “Belinda has already declared that the cast of the 2000s Pop Tour is not up to her standards”, added Daniel Bisogno, to which Paty Chapoy forcefully reversed: “No, she is not up to that cast, forgive me, it is the other way around”