Paty Manterola turns up the heat in nets ready to swim

At 50 years of age, the former GaribaldiPaty Manterola continues to cause shock reactions among her followers on Instagram, because this time, she published a video in which she was seen in a daring suit to take a good dip.

In one piece, gold in color, this suit designed to have a good time in the sun and in the pool, the singer fell in love and showed that she retains a spectacular figure, she was even seen wearing dark glasses, letting herself be seen in one of his best moments.

Since its inception, when he sang “I have a little ball that goes up and down”, Patty Manterolawas always a beautiful woman, worried about showing off an enviable figure and which she continues to maintain.

Photo: Instagram.



Now, with the power and influence of social networks, Paty Manterola continues to show that she looks the same or better than 30 years ago, since with the material she uploads, she always teaches the discipline that comes with having a dreamy silhouette.

Therefore, the also actress, has no qualms about posing before the camera in one-piece suits, or two, or as small as possible, because her security and confidence in herself and her figure are part of her personality. and that he always shares with pleasure to his fans and public, which includes people 50 years of age or older, as well as new generations.

In fact, Paty Manterola has 1.3 million followers on her Instagram account and in her post she shared:

Simple. I have two rules in life: Rule 1. Always enjoy yourself. And rule 2. Follow rule one.”

In this short video, Manterola is seen in a pool, in an exclusive place in Mexico City, where she showed off her beauty and sense of humor, as she fell in love with her fans with a funny audio in English.

Manterola, gained popularity as a member of the musical group Garibaldi, with which he became known internationally. But in 1994 she decided to launch herself as a soloist, and also as an actress, starring in soap operas, movies, series and plays.

Until this year 2022, the group met to make a special performance in the 90s Pop Tour concert, and in the case of Garibaldi’s women, it seems that time has not passed, because wearing the same costumes of that time, they showed that they maintain a figure like those years.