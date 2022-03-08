Paty Navidad responds to criticism for her weight gain

Patricia Christmas / Mexico Agency

Paty Navidad returned to television after recovering from her covid-19 infection; however, she mentioned that due to the cortisone treatment she received, she gained weight.

“It swelled me and apart from that I have a thyroid problem, for those who ask later, yes, women have hormonal disorders, I have been suffering from it for some years, I told them that I had a prolactinoma, prolactinoma is not a malignant tumor, It’s hormonal, well, it’s the same, we have a lot of hormones, right now I have a thyroid disorder, but I started treatment two weeks ago, so you’re going to see the change soon,” the artist told the media.

The actress and now television presenter assured that criticism about her weight does not bother her. “Many women are criticized for being ugly, fat, so let’s see, who is saying it? Why are they hiding? machine as I tell you, then nothing happens, nothing is personal, we women should not feel bad, we are exposed to suffering from all this type of hormonal issues, but it does not mean that we cannot attend to them and recover”.

Regarding the cancellation of her accounts on social networks, Paty commented that she continues to maintain the same position in relation to the coronavirus, but from now on she will no longer express it publicly. “Everyone has seen that I did have many problems, why should I say no, they blocked me like five, I am going to use it only for work, total, I have already expressed my way of thinking, it is only that, I think differently, never in the life I have offended no one, I consider myself a woman who knows what the word education means, values, above all respect”.

Finally, Christmas stressed: “I am who I am, I will never deny that because I am authentic and honest, in addition, I am a congruent woman, in the end, as I have always said, I prefer that some people love me for being that I am to be loved by many for being something that I am not, I will never pretend anything, I cannot, my essence is this”.

