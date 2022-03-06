Paty Navidad surprises with body, transparencies and impressive legs in Music Battles Mexico | VIDEO

patty christmas is a Mexican actress and host from Culiacán Sinaloa, who has participated in various television projects, such as soap operas and shows.

Well, even though initially Patricia Christmas focused her potential on soap operas, for some time now, the singer has also explored new horizons in the television field.

With which, he came to participate in Master Chef Celebrity, reality where another of his qualities exploded; cooking, an art that she is passionate about and fills her with creativity.

Although this time she returned to the small screen as the host of the new TV Azteca music show, which focuses on finding the next idol of the Mexican region.

And since this was the opening night of Music Battles MexicoIt was expected that the sexy dancer would end up stealing the show’s cameras, where she could be seen wearing a very revealing look.

It was so with a black body, patty christmas She wore striking legs, which were reflected by the crystals of her beautiful outfit full of transparencies and seductive details.

Her look was not only one of the most flirty of the night, but it ended up being the perfect complement to the opening presentation she offered at the opening of Music Battles Mexico.

For their part, the faithful followers of Patricia Christmas They soon became present on social networks, wishing her all the successes in the world and recognizing her beauty and charisma, qualities that have always represented her.

