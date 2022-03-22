Paul Arriola is confident that the United States can win at the Azteca

Midtime Editorial

The resounding victories he achieved United States in view of Mexico on the Nations Cup and the gold Cup They fill those led by Gregg Berhalter with confidence ahead of the game that they will hold next Thursday at the Azteca Stadium, to the extent that they think it is time to achieve their first victory in an official game.

Paul Arriolawho went through Dorados and Xolos, pointed out that they have the level to aspire to victory in a venue where they historically suffer and against an opponent in need of a good exhibition to regain confidence.

“Our group is very confident against Mexico, we are at a good level, but when we go to the Azteca it is a different gameis much more complicated, but let’s have faith and let’s try to win“Commented the California-born.

“This is the time for us, to win in the Azteca, as a visitor. It is a place that I know well, which is very difficult to play for various reasons. The fans of Mexico are incredible, there is a full stadium, it is difficult to play against a team like that, but we are motivated, confident in ourselves and we are thinking about this match and on how to win”, he added in statements collected Fox Sports.

Earlier, at a press conference, Arriola rejected that the altitude of Mexico City is going to be an issue that weighs on the matchsince even the Tricolor has players who are not used to those conditions.

“Many players that we have have been part of qualifying matches and some have not played in El Azteca, but we have enough experience to go play there, it is one more challenge, Mexico is the opponent that touches us and we are going to try to do it well,” Arriola reiterated.