Paul Auster: the tragic death of the son and granddaughter of the acclaimed American writer

Drafting

BBC News World

28 April 2022

image source, Instagram Caption, Ruby Auster was 10 months old when she died of a drug overdose.

The son of acclaimed American writer Paul Auster died of an overdose on Tuesday, less than two weeks after being charged in court with the murder of his 10-month-old daughter.

Daniel Auster, whose mother is fellow writer Lydia Davis, was 44 years old and out on bail. He was facing criminal charges for involuntary manslaughter and negligent homicide.

Last April 15 had been arrested for the death of his daughter Rubywhom she was caring for on the afternoon of November 1, 2021 at her home in Brooklyn, New York, when the little girl was knocked unconscious by a drug overdose.

Following a call to emergency services, she was taken to New York Methodist Hospital, where her death was confirmed.

The medical examiner’s office found the baby’s cause of death to be “acute intoxication from the combined effects of fentanyl and heroin“, the police said.

According to the criminal complaint, cited by US media, Auster told police that he injected heroin and slept with his daughter. When she woke up, the girl was unresponsive.

image source, Reuters Caption, The American writer Paul Auster is recognized for works such as “Leviathan” and “The New York Trilogy”.

Auster testified that he gave the baby the overdose treatment drug Narcan and tried to revive her before calling emergency services.

New York City authorities confirmed to the AFP news agency that the death of Daniel Auster it was also due to an overdose accidental.

The New York Police Department said Thursday that Auster was found unresponsive on a Brooklyn subway platform on April 20.

Police officers performed CPR on him and he was taken to a Brooklyn hospital in stable condition, but he died six days later.

Daniel Auster’s history with drugs was long-standing.

In 1996, he had pleaded guilty to possessing $3,000 that had been stolen from André “Ángel” Meléndez, an alleged drug trafficker who had been murdered.

He then served his sentence on parole.

great literary figures

Daniel was the son of Paul Auster and fellow American writer Lydia Davis, who were married between 1974 and 1979.

He had two siblings, Sophia Auster and Theo Cote, both children of his parents’ later relationships.

Paul Auster, 75, is the author of acclaimed novels, and has also published short stories, poetry and essays. He is recognized for works such as “Leviathan”, “A Man in the Dark” and the literary series “The New York Trilogy”.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Lydia Davis is a renowned writer of short stories and stories.

In 1992 he was named Knight of the French Order of Arts and Letters, and in 2006 he received the Prince of Asturias Award for Arts.

For her part, Lydia Davis is a recognized writer with a prolific career.

She is considered one of the most outstanding translators into English of the great French authors of the 19th and 20th centuries, such as Proust or Flaubert, and one of the contemporary masters of short stories and short stories.