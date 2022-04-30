Entertainment

Paul Auster: the tragic death of the son and granddaughter of the acclaimed American writer

The son of acclaimed American writer Paul Auster died of an overdose on Tuesday, less than two weeks after being charged in court with the murder of his 10-month-old daughter.

Daniel Auster, whose mother is fellow writer Lydia Davis, was 44 years old and out on bail. He was facing criminal charges for involuntary manslaughter and negligent homicide.

Last April 15 had been arrested for the death of his daughter Rubywhom she was caring for on the afternoon of November 1, 2021 at her home in Brooklyn, New York, when the little girl was knocked unconscious by a drug overdose.

Following a call to emergency services, she was taken to New York Methodist Hospital, where her death was confirmed.

