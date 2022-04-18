Paul Auster’s son arrested for the death of his ten-month-old baby

The son of the renowned novelist Paul Auster He was arrested this Saturday accused of involuntary manslaughter for the death of his ten-month-old baby from an overdose. The girl was found with heroin and fentanyl, according to New York police sources.

Daniel Auster, 44, is the son of the distinguished American writer. The fact that he is charged with occurred on November 1, while he was taking care of his daughter Ruby, at his home in Brooklyn. That day he called the police.

Minutes later, the emergency services that came to her home found the unconscious girl and transferred her to Methodist Hospital, where her death was confirmed.

A recent autopsy revealed that the girl overdosed on fentanyl and heroin, but how she ingested the drugs is unknown, according to reports. The New York Post.

Daniel Auster, who has a drug-related criminal record, was arrested Friday night and charged with involuntary manslaughter and negligent homicide.

The man had been involved in a conflict with dealers in the mid-1990s. He was even accused of stealing $3,000 from one of them, who was later killed.

Two of Auster’s neighbors said that, after the death of the baby, they walked through the house and found elements of the girl scattered on the sidewalk so that anyone could take them. “Everything, the baby clothes, the toys, was thrown away. It was very distressing, “said one of the neighbors to the American media.

Internationally famous, his father, Paul Auster, published the novels A Man in the Dark, The Book of Illusions, The New York Trilogy or Leviathan, and has received numerous awards, including the Prince of Asturias Award for Literature in 2006.