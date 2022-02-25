Paul Bettany says it was ’embarrassing’ texts were shared with Johnny Depp at trial

Paul Bettany has called it “embarrassing” that his private texts with Johnny Depp are being shared in court during the latter’s libel trial.

In 2020, Depp sued The Sun newspaper over a column in which he referred to the actor as a “lady beater”.

At the trial, a series of texts were read between Bettany and Depp – who have starred in three films together – in which they joked about “drowning” Depp’s ex-wife, Amber Heard, to show that she was not a witch.

One of the messages written by Bettany, sent in 2013, read: “I’m not sure we should burn Amber. She’s lovely company and easy on the eyes. Of course we could do the English course of action and do a test of drowning. What do you think? Do you have a pool?”

In response, Depp wrote: “Let’s drown her before we burn her!!! I’ll fuck her burnt corpse afterwards to make sure she’s dead.”

Bettany replied, “I think the same. Let’s make sure before we declare her a witch.”

After the actor referred to the texts last year, Bettany has now spoken of his involvement in the trial in an interview with The Times.

“We live in a world without context,” said Bettany. “I didn’t know Johnny when he was married to Amber. I knew him before. But we hadn’t spoken for years. During the marriage, I didn’t know them. So I wasn’t around any of that.”

Describing the trial as an “embarrassing moment” and “very surreal”, Bettany added: “I know how this works. Anything you say is oxygen to the fire. And there is no fucking fire.

“The only real way to approach this gracefully is to say: I’m not sure there’s anyone who has one of these devices who would be comfortable having a team of lawyers go through their private text messages.”

Depp lost the libel suit after Judge Nicol found the words to be “substantially true” in relation to Heard’s domestic abuse allegations.

Speaking in court, Nicol said: “Although he has proved the necessary elements of his cause of action for defamation, the defendants have shown that what they published in the sense that I have considered the words to have been substantially true.”

Following the trial, Depp stepped down from his role in the Fantastic Beasts franchise and was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen for the upcoming third installment.