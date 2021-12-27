Paul Bettany talks about texting Johnny Depp about Amber Heard

Paul Bettany worked in 3 films together with Johnny Depp and the two are good friends. For this reason, during the process that the star of Pirates of the Caribbean he filed against the Sun which defined him beater of wives some messages that the two actors exchanged talking about Depp’s ex-partner were read in court, Amber Heard. It seems that the conversation between the two was born joking about the possible stake on which the actress should have been put Aquaman.

Looking back, I don’t think we should burn Amber – Bettany wrote to Depp. She is a delightful and pleasant company to see, plus I’m not sure if she is a witch. Of course we could try the English course of action in these difficult situations: we do a drowning test. Ideas? You have a swimming pool!

Let’s drown it before we burn it !!! – Depp replied: Then I’ll fuck her burned body to make sure it’s dead

When the lyrics were read, Johnny Depp said his “sense of humor is slightly distorted ”.

Talking with The Independent of these messages, Paul Bettany he has declared:

I think it’s a really difficult subject to talk about. And I think I just added fuel to the fire – the Wandavision actor said. It was a very strange time. The weird thing is that suddenly you have one of the most gory newspapers in London and its lawyers pouring into your messages for the last 10 years. Can you imagine what it would be like, honestly, to have a bunch of lawyers going through all of your 10-year-old emails and messages? All I can tell you is that it was an unpleasant feeling.

Depp ended up losing his lawsuit against The Sun, with the judge ruling that she assaulted Heard on a dozen occasions and made her fear for her life three times.

