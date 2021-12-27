Paul Bettany, the Marvel star breaks the silence on the text messages about Amber Heard exchanged with Johnny Depp

While the cause between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard runs its course, another (live) movie star is back to talk about one of the most controversial and media-impacting aspects of the whole affair. Let’s talk about Paul Bettany, ended up in the center of the cyclone for some SMS exchanged with the star of Pirates of the Caribbean.

These are messages that ended up being part of the trial between Depp and the The Sun, a British newspaper that accused him of being a “beater of wives“. A lawsuit that, as is known, the actor lost because according to the judges it is true that in at least 12 of the 14 reported occasions he would have beaten Amber Heard. Not to testify in favor of Johnny Depp, even some of these SMS exchanged in 2013 between the person concerned and his friend Paul Bettany – with whom he starred in Mordecai And Transcendence.

Depp wrote to the interpreter of Vision in the Marvel universe “Let’s burn Amber! “, Message to which he replied:”I have thought about it and I don’t think we should burn Amber – she is delightful company and a sight to behold, plus. I don’t think she’s a witch. We could try the English course of action in these difficult situations: let’s do a drowning test. What do you say?“. The actor fired from the Fantastic Beasts saga then replied: “Let’s drown it before we burn it! I fucked her burnt body after making sure she’s dead“.

Now, Bettany – who has previously defended Depp from the charges – broke her silence on those messages during an interview with The Independent. Earlier, he said it was “a very difficult subject to talk about“And that would be”throwing fuel on the fire“, But then he commented like this:

“It was a weird time. What was strange was that I suddenly had one of the most gory newspapers in London and their lawyers who sifted through my messages for the past 10 years. […] Can you imagine what it’s like to honestly have lawyers looking at every 10-year evils and messages? It was a very unpleasant feeling“.

Only yesterday, moreover, the news emerged that Depp’s lawyers have called into question James Franco: the actor, himself in the midst of numerous scandals for his sexual conduct towards his students, will have to testify about the alleged relationship with Amber Heard and especially on the bruises that the woman claimed to have been caused by Johnny Depp. The two were filmed in an elevator the day after the actress complained, so Franco will be asked if he had noticed the aforementioned bruises on the woman’s face.

The first trial of the defamation lawsuit that Depp filed against his ex-wife will be held in April 2022.

Photo: Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic – Mike Marsland / WireImage – Franco Origlia / Getty Images

Source: The Independent

