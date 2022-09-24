Paul Boukadakis, the vice president of Tinder who accompanies Ana de Armas in San Sebastián

A quick summary could define Ana de Armas’s current boyfriend as a failed actor who became a businessman and is now in the leadership of one of the world’s great digital companies, Tinder. And it is that Paul Boukadakis has a handful of interventions in second-rate movies and series in the first decade of the 21st century in a career in front of the cameras that did not go further but his estate is counted for millions of dollars.

Ana and Paul met a little over a year ago and have been inseparable ever since. He is 38 and she is 34, and judging by the increasingly frequent photos of them together, they are a happy couple. From the Venice festival to that of San Sebastián, they parade their love without any shame.

Paul Boukadakis fully entered the life of Ana de Armas shortly after her breakup with Ben Affleck (which allowed the American actor, in turn, to approach Jennifer Lopez again). Although she attracted (almost) all eyes on her arrival in Donostia this Friday, many noticed him and her attractiveness.

This millionaire born in Oklahoma soon left his film career and in 2010 at the age of 26 he set up his first company, a digital platform for videos and music. After founding and selling other companies, he would create the startup Wheel in 2015, an application that allowed sharing videos and that caught the attention of the well-known dating application Tinder. So much so that he ended up buying his idea and himself, who joined as vice president of the company.

Although Ana de Armas usually resides in Los Angeles, Paul Boukadakis has his work headquarters in Austin (Texas), so both often travel to share their lives. Without a doubt, in San Sebastián they will also be seen together, beyond the arrival that you can see in the video on these lines.