Paul Dano and the movie where he had his worst haircut – Movie News

Paul Dano is in the spotlight thanks to his work as Riddler in ‘The Batman’, but today we remember that movie in which he wore his worst haircut.

Before winning over critics and the Batman fandom with his new version of Riddler, Paul Dano had a chameleon-like career: of controversial films like LEL to the globally acclaimed Little Miss Sunshine and a comedy where she had… her worst haircut!

Paul Dano was quite used to working within the independent circuit, so he never belonged to a Hollywood popularity troop. It wasn’t like he was interested either, he was quite entertained with his musical group, which won him the role in the comedy of Bong Joon Ho who criticized capitalism, ok.

Paul Dano was Klitz in ‘The Girl Next Door’.



Going much further back, Paul Dano was just a skinny teenager with a lot of acting range waiting to be discovered. Yes indeed, It didn’t have the best Hollywood look but it was just what was needed to the girl next doora film that meant only his second credit on the big screen in 2004.

Dano took on the role of Klitz, a boy with mushroom hair, the shyest of his group of friends. He gets involved in a problem when his best friend Matt (Emile Hirsch) falls in love with his neighbor, who is a former porn star, away from the industry and with new plans for life..

‘The Girl Next Door’ was a 2004 release and Paul Dano’s second big screen credit.



The three must help Danielle (Elisha Cuthbert) from her former boss, who threatens the life of the woman and the boys. In the middle of all this, the prom takes place, to which the three teenagers go with the most beautiful stars in the industry for a complicated plan that will finally free Danielle and, incidentally, make them famous and millionaires..

“Because we’re a fucking tripod”is one of the most iconic phrases of the girl next door and reminds us that Paul Dano announced his career in Hollywood with the right foot. Not for nothing, the actor has been cast in big titles like love and compassion, Bloody oil, batmanamong many others.