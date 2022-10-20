Paul Feig (‘The School of Good and Evil’) comments on the references to Disney and Gaudí in his Netflix blockbuster

Paul Feig knows how to dress his films very well. Apart from the preciousness in the costumes and its staging, another mark of the house is the imposing actresses who move among all that visual feast. After elevating Kristen Wiig, Rose Byrne or Melissa McCarthy, now Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington are the queens of ‘The School of Good and Evil’. And just one phone call was enough to convince the Oscar winner Cate Blanchett to contribute a small role to this blockbuster, only voice! As outgoing as she seems to be with this description, she showed herself in this exclusive interview for eCartelera for her new great movie, available on Netflix on Wednesday, October 19.

After exploring so many types of comedy in his filmography, now as a fantasy blockbuster, he is only missing a musical. And it could well have also taken advantage of this opportunity, by having two very young protagonists from that area. “The two Sofias are very talented. Sophia Anne comes from Broadway, there I discovered her starring in ‘Bitelchus’. And Sophia Wylie is in ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series'”. Beside her, she placed none other than Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington and Laurence Fishburne. “It was so much fun to see the two generations come together and benefit from each other”.

Keep an eye on the future career of the two Sofias, since these adaptations of possible great sagas are usually a good quarry, as have been ‘The Divergent Series’ and ‘Harry Potter’. These young adult sagas and fairy tales seem to have been an inspiration for the style and plot of the film. The manager admits that “There were times when I wanted it to look like a Disney movie”. However, he also assures that he wanted to differentiate himself through other influences. “through architecture and staging, moving away from the gothic towards something more modernist or Gaudí”. In the absence of Hogwarts, there is not just one but two towering castles: one for Good and one for Evil.

More possible sagas

The saga could continue with the adaptation of Soman Chainani’s second book, ‘A World Without Princes’, and the remaining four. Interestingly, Paul Feig’s next confirmed project is also a sequel with equally talented actresses. Even without these dazzling special effects but with just as striking costumes, the director amassed almost 100 million dollars in 2018 with a budget of just 20 million in ‘A small favor’. Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively will repeat in an enigmatic story about which not much is known, except that “The script is written and it’s very, very funny”. The director already warns that everything can change, but assures that “It will be very good if we get to do it”.