Paul George tests positive for COVID-19, and will miss LA Clippers’ play-in game against New Orleans Pelicans

PLAYA VISTA, Calif. — LA Clippers star Paul George has entered health and safety protocols after testing positive for COVID-19 and will miss Friday night’s play-in game against the New Orleans Pelicans, the president of basketball operations, Lawrence Frank.

It’s a significant blow to the Clippers, who lose their star shooting guard, again, as they try to secure the No. 8 seed for the Western Conference playoffs in the elimination game against the Pelicans. The winner advances to a first-round matchup against the Phoenix Suns, the No. 1 seed in the West.

Frank said that George was not feeling well on Thursday and that his test results came back positive on Friday morning.

“This is another challenge for our group,” Frank said at Friday’s team practice. “The group has dealt with challenges throughout the year. We had guys in and out of the lineup and dealt with overcoming huge deficits, and yet this group has always responded. A very resilient group. We have a lot of faith and talent, and a deep roster and I have a great coach in Ty Lue.

When asked if other Clippers players have had to undergo tests and if George will be out for a certain amount of time, Frank said the team is following in the footsteps of the NBA when it comes to health and safety protocols. .

“This is a challenge, but it may be appropriate that this is a situation where all those experiences that the group has had help us, they have been in these moments many times before this year.”

George missed 51 games earlier this season. He was out for three months with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. He returned for five regular-season games, and the Clippers have won six of their last seven games with a healthy George in the lineup.

He averaged 24.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists this season. He had 34 points, seven rebounds and five assists in the team’s 109-104 loss to Minnesota in the seventh-place play-in game on Tuesday.

The Clippers will be without their two stars again. Kawhi Leonard remains out while rehabbing a torn ACL and hasn’t played a single minute this season. Frank said there is no timetable yet for Leonard’s return.