Paul Haggis accuses Scientology for his arrest in Italy for a case of sexual abuse

When asked by La Reppublica if the religious organization could be behind the accusations, the director of Crash does not rule out that possibility.

“I have no proof. But, from what I have learned from Scientology, I know that they are capable of anything”, Explain. “If you speak out against them, they will use any means to destroy your reputation, your career and your family.”

Beyond Haggis’s words, it is true that the cult created by L. Ron Hubbard (and among whose members stand out Tom Cruise, Elizabeth Moss Y John Travolta) has a reputation for being extremely aggressive in court towards any possible damage to his public image.

Regarding the alleged assault that led to his arrest, Haggis states that he made two mistakes. “The first, allowing a stranger to pay me a visit,” he explains. “The second error occurred the morning before [a la detención]when something happened that seemed deeply unpleasant to me and I decided to drastically interrupt the situation”.

Haggis is also facing legal proceedings in the US, where the film publicist haleigh breest is suing him, claiming Haggis raped her in January 2013. Breest originally filed the lawsuit in December 2017, though proceedings were delayed due to the pandemic. She has now set a trial date for October 11 in Manhattan. Haggis says the meeting with Brest, which allegedly took place after a premiere, was consensual.