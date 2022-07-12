Paul Haggis points to Scientology as the instigator of his arrest in Italy: “They are capable of anything”

In case of Paul Haggis, arrested in Italy following a sexual abuse accusation, has taken an unexpected turn. In statements to the newspaper La Reppublica (via Variety), the filmmaker has pointed out to the Church of Scientology as a possible instigator of his arrest.

Haggis, 69, left the sect in 2009 and has since participated in documentaries about its abuses and bad practices, as well as writing articles about it.

Thus, when the reporter from La Reppublica asks if the religious organization could be behind the accusations, the director of Crash accept that possibility.

“I have no proof. But from what I’ve learned from Scientology, I know they are capable of anything,” he explains. “If you speak out against them, they will use any means to destroy your reputation, your career and your family.”

Beyond Haggis’s words, it is true that the cult created by L. Ron Hubbard (and among whose members stand out Tom CruiseElisabeth Moss Y John Travolta) he has a reputation for being extremely aggressive in court towards any possible damage to his public image.

Regarding the alleged assault that led to his arrest, Haggis states that he made two mistakes. “The first, allowing a stranger to pay me a visit,” he explains. “The second error occurred the morning before [a la detención]when something happened that seemed deeply unpleasant to me and I decided to drastically interrupt the situation”.

