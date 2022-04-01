Paul Herman, actor known for ‘The Sopranos’ and ‘Goodfellas’, dies

Tony Soprano’s ‘Son’ Will Play Him in New Movie 0:56

(CNN) — Paul Herman, an actor known for his roles in “The Sopranos,” “Goodfellas” and “The Irishman,” has died, according to his manager.

He was 76 years old, says his IMDb page.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved Paul Herman,” The 5 Management said in a statement provided by manager T Keaton-Woods. “A true character on and off screen. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him, and the sound of his laughter and fearless spirit will always be remembered by him. We ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this time.”

More details will be shared as they become available and when appropriate, Keaton-Woods said.

Herman amassed more than 60 credits during his 40-year career, including movies like “Casino,” “Crazy Heart” and “American Hustle,” and TV shows like “Miami Vice” and “Entourage,” according to his IMDB page.

“Sad day because we lost Paulie Herman, who played Marvin the accountant (based on my dad),” Entourage creator Doug Ellin said on Instagram. “Paulie was generous and caring and hilarious. And too young to leave,” Ellin said.

Herman’s co-star on “The Sopranos”, Michael Imperioli, called him “a first-rate storyteller and storyteller and a great actor.”

“Paulie lived around the corner for the last few years and I’m glad we were able to spend some time together before he left us. I will miss him,” Imperioli said on Instagram.

“A loving soul with a great sense of humor,” “The Sopranos” star Lorraine Bracco said of Herman on Twitter.

Herman received a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Critics Choice Award as part of the cast of “American Hustle” in 2013.