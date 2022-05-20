Paul Heyman: ”It’s The Rock’s fantasy to step into the ring with the greatest of all time, Roman Reigns.”

In an interview for Sportskeeda, Paul Heyman opened up about a potential The Rock vs Roman Reigns match even though he feels it’s just a pipe dream at the moment until a contract is in place. not yet signed.

He tells us :

“We can speculate all we want about Dwayne The Rock Johnson stepping into the ring with Roman Reigns. It’s just masturbation fantasies until there’s a piece of paper in front of us with Dwayne Johnson’s signature on it. So I know it’s real. And until then, it’s just a fantasy. It’s a Dwayne Johnson fantasy to come and get a massage from tribal leader Roman Reigns. It’s a Dwayne Johnson fantasy to feel the energy of 20, 30, 40, 50, 100 thousand people live, cheering on the Tribal Chief to crush The Rock. It’s Dwayne Johnson’s fantasy to step into the ring with the greatest of all time, Roman Reigns… Then, now, and forever. Only until he puts his name on a contract is just his fantasy.”

Recently, we learned that Roman Reigns would do a lot fewer dates and that he would hardly participate in Live Events anymore, hence the many videos where we see him addressing the crowd to thank them. We will therefore have to be patient before having a possible return of Rock to confront Roman Reigns.

See you tonight at WWE SmackDown, to find out more about the adventures of the Tribal Chief and his Bloodline even if some potential opponents have recently been discussed by WWE.

The full interview:

Photo credit: WWE



