Paul McCartney and the song he composed in a dream.

Yesterday is considered a debut feature in The Beatles’ career, despite the fact that they already had different hits such as Please Please Me or She Loves You and even passed the peak of ‘Beatlemania’. This song marked a before and after in the band, as it became the most covered song in history, in addition to breaking sales records and positioning Paul McCartney as one of the best songwriters of the century. The origin of this song is peculiar because McCartney remembers it fondly and assures that it was a song that he had created while he was sleeping. It was in 1965, when Paul McCartney was staying at a friend’s house in London, more specifically on Wimpole Street, and he spent the night there. The next day he woke up with the song in his head, apparently he had dreamed it and he was sure it was a song he had heard and he couldn’t recognize so he showed it to the rest of the band and how no one could recognize the song, Paul was convinced that it was something he had created in his dreams.

He went to the piano and turned on a tape recorder and played it, so as not to forget it along with his dream, however as the song was very familiar to him he feared it was plagiarism so he decided to consult with other colleagues, in several interviews he has confessed: “For about a month I went to see people in the music business, asking them if they knew that tune. It was as if he had taken something found to the police. I thought that if in a few weeks nobody claimed it, then it would be mine, ”she assured. After convincing himself that he hadn’t taken the tune from another artist, McCartney began writing the lyrics and in an early draft of the song, he assigned a tentative lyric, titled “Scrambled Eggs”. During the recording of the album Help!, which would include the song, a piano was placed in one of the studios and McCartney took the opportunity to sing it with those lyrics, accompanying himself on the piano. This greatly irritated Richard Lester, so he told McCartney to finish writing the song or he would take the piano.

John Lennon for his part, commented on several occasions that the song had been coming and going for some time: “The song floundered for several months before it was ready. Every time we got together to write songs for a recording session, he reappeared once again. We almost had it ready. Paul wrote almost all the lyrics, but we couldn’t find the right title. We call it ‘Scrambled Eggs’, as a joke between us. We decided that the title should only have one word, but we couldn’t find any suitable. One morning, Paul got up, completed the lyrics, and found the title. It made me a little sad that it ended, because we had a lot of funny moments at his expense.” As for the lyrics, it has long been speculated that McCarteny’s dream to create the song was a dream he had with his mother, Mary Patricia Mohin, who died when he was a teenager. In bits like “Why did she have to leave…?” and other parts of the lyrics could refer to his mother, however Paul has never confirmed or denied this theory, so fans say that it is a song dedicated to his mother.

Yesterday was undoubtedly one of the most significant successes of The Beatles since it was the first song they recorded sung by only one of its members and accompanied by classical strings, making it a unique song compared to their other recordings. However, over the years and being such an important song, it has been the subject of study on more than one occasion and among them it has been found that its rhythm and composition is very similar to the popular boleros of the 40s. and 50, more specifically from Consuelo Velázquez’s classic, Bésame Mucho, where more than 153 phonetic and structural coincidences have been discovered. Adding that The Beatles knew the song since they included their own version on the Anthology I album, so it’s hard not to imagine that the 4 from Liverpool could have been inspired by one of the most important songs in Latin America.