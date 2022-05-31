Paul McCartney and US rapper Kendrick Lamar will join Billie Eilish to headline Britain’s Glastonbury Festival when it returns in June after a two-year Covid-induced hiatus, organizers announced on Friday.

The Beatles icon just turned 80 when he hits the festival’s Pyramid stage, while Eilish will be the festival’s youngest solo headliner at 20.

More than 80 other artists have been added to the blockbuster lineup from June 22-26, including American pop star Olivia Rodrigo, Lorde and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

The festival has confirmed that Foals, British rockers Wolf Alice and Years & Years will also perform at Worthy Farm in Somerset, south-west England, while Motown icon Diana Ross will play the machine under captions.

Part of the proceeds from the event will go to the Ukrainian Red Cross appeal, organizers said.

The lineup includes new bands such as Arlo Parks, Doja Cat, Easy Life, Fontaines DC and Griff alongside more established bands Crowded House, Primal Scream and Supergrass.

Experimental pop artists Charli XCX and Caroline Polachek will also perform.

Taylor Swift had been announced as the headliner at the canceled 2020 event, but her name is not yet on the new lineup.

Held amid the leafy fields of a dairy farm, Glastonbury was forced to cancel in 2020 – the event’s 50th anniversary – due to coronavirus restrictions after some 135,000 people had already bought tickets .

Last year the festival held a five-hour live concert from the farm, including performances by Wolf Alice, Idles and Glastonbury veterans Coldplay.

The full 2022 lineup is expected to be announced in May, with tickets already sold out.