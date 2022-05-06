Paul McCartney Video Starring Johnny Depp Sparks Reactions Amid Bullied Defamation Trial

During one of his shows in Seattle, corresponding to the American leg of the tour Got Back, Sir Paul McCartney performed the song My Valentine, included in the album Kiss of the Bottom (2012).

The song is a regular in their touring sets. This also allows you to project your video clip, which was starring Hollywood stars Natalie Portman and Johnny Depp, today in the forefront due to the boisterous trial for defamation that pits him against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Despite this, McCartney projected the video during the show. A record of the moment was viralized on social networks by Jill Vedder, the wife of the voice of Pearl Jam. “It could be controversial to post this video but I don’t care”he wrote when sharing the record.

“And while I support women and the #MeToo movement I also know some women who have destroyed the lives of good and innocent men. .. @johnnydepp… ps verbal abuse isn’t great either… watch your tongue,” he added.

the publication generated reactions among his followers, for and against the presence of the actor, which accounts for the scope that the trial has generated, which in recent days has focused on the testimonies of Amber, who has launched harsh accusations against her ex-husband.