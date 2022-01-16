Paul McLaughlin, Fable’s father, died

The video game world mourns the passing of one of its talented performers: Fable creator Paul McLaughlin is dead.

As a media sector that is still developing and full of facets, that of videogames is a world that gives ample space to creativity. Even today, when the videogame world has become an industry that bills millions and in which more and more often we tend to repeat schemes already seen to maximize profits, there is an undergrowth of independent productions that nourish creativity and give new life and new ideas to the sector.

There was certainly one of the great creatives of the 90s and early 2000s Paul McLaughlin, the mind behind productions rich in quality, irony and inventiveness. Two above all Black & White, video games in which you simulated the divine action on the game world, and Fable, a fantasy saga that left its mark during the first generation of Xbox and that still has millions of fans today (it is no coincidence that Microsoft has commissioned a new chapter to push the sale of the new console).

After 30 years as an art director with a unique talent, Paul McLaughlin has sadly passed away. Just today the news of his tragic and untimely death emerged following a post from his great friend and former colleague to Lionhead Studios, Peter Molineaux. The two shared the beginning of their careers and also the experience of founding their own first studio, managing to make millions of people passionate about their products.

Death of Paul McLaughlin: the moving message of his friend Peter Molineaux

That of Peter Molineaux it is not just a goodbye message, but a way to honor the memory of a person who has been of enormous importance in his life. In fact, the message begins with a memory: “Paul entered my life in 1990, when he started at Bullfrog as employee number four. He was the first real game artist I ever met. It immediately became invaluable, an essential part of the many titles we’ve been working on. It absolutely made a difference on Powermonger, Syndicate, Magic Carpet, Theme Park and Dungeon Keeper ”.

In the second part of the message, the art director underlines the artistic qualities and the importance for the success of their most popular videogames: “Then, when Lionhead was created, he not only led Black & White, The Movies and Fable, but he also helped run the company. A great artist, a wonderful mentor and an inspiring man “.

Their relationship, however, was not based on mutual artistic esteem, but on a real friendship: “Paul was a huge milestone in my life. He was a professional, moral and fun person who had the ability to see the right and sensible approach in any situation. I miss him every day. His legacy will be heard and seen for a long, long time ”.