Paul Merson explains the difference between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Former Arsenal icon Paul Merson has explained the key difference between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Merson praised Ronaldo for his commitment to the game and his hard work throughout his career which made him the player he is today. He called the Manchester United striker ‘special’.

The former player-turned-commentator also agrees with the general idea that Messi had natural talent. In his column for the Daily Star, Paul Merson said:

“This guy (Ronaldo) is special. He has such confidence in himself. I think mentally he is the strongest player there has ever been in the game. I think Messi is different. I think he was born with his talent. Ronaldo had to work on it. You can watch videos of Messi scoring unreal goals as a kid. It came naturally to him. With Ronaldo, it’s hard work and dedication. »

Both Messi and Ronaldo have enjoyed extraordinary careers over the past 15 years. They have won 12 Ballons d’Or between them, including seven for Messi and five for Ronaldo.

The duo will enter the 2022-23 season after experiencing contrasting campaigns. Both Messi and Ronaldo joined new clubs at the start of last season. Messi had a disappointing debut season with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), scoring just 11 times in all competitions, but won the Ligue 1 title.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, ended the 2021-22 campaign as Manchester United’s top scorer with 24 goals in 38 appearances. However, the 37-year-old forward has had a trophyless campaign. To add insult to injury, United also failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, finishing sixth in the Premier League.

