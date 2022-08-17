Paul Merson explains why Manchester United have an interest in selling Cristiano Ronaldo

Arsenal legend Paul Merson believes Manchester United should look to sell Cristiano Ronaldo to Chelsea but not Newcastle United, according to the Express.

The former Gunners midfielder believes Newcastle pose a bigger threat to the Red Devils’ season than Thomas Tuchel’s side.

United have had a terrible start to the season, losing their first two games of the campaign.

Erik ten Hag’s side were beaten 2-1 at Old Trafford by Brighton & Hove Albion. They then followed that up with a 4-0 defeat at Brentford.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future has been the talk of the summer, with the Portuguese star seemingly keen to leave Old Trafford.

The legendary striker started the game against Brentford but remained frustrated throughout.

Merson believes that if Manchester United get rid of the five-time Ballon d’Or, they would be in a better position to sell Ronaldo to the Stamford Bridge side.

He told Sky Sports when asked if the Red Devils should consider selling to the Blues, who they may see as a rival:

“Why would it be their rival? They’re not in Man Utd’s top 4 – they’re a million miles away. They have to make sure they don’t sell to Newcastle. »

Merson continues,

“I’m not mean, but right now they’re millions of miles behind. Don’t worry about the top 4 right now, worry about the club. »

Addressing United’s current squad situation, Merson added:

“They have to start walking again. Don’t start sprinting and staring at the top 4. There are ways to lose football games, but you shouldn’t lose 4-0 to Brentford. I mean no disrespect to Brentford. »

Ronaldo was in impressive form for United last season, despite a disappointing campaign for the club.

The former Real Madrid striker scored 24 goals in 38 appearances in his first season at Old Trafford.

He has one year left on his contract with the club but it appears he is considering a move to a UEFA Champions League contender.

Advertising