Paul Newman and the long fight with the Oscar

It is not by an Academy Award that an actor is judged. Fortunately. Also because there is to be stunned by the list of masters excluded or rewarded only with the career statuette. A list, to be clear, that has a certain Charlie Chaplin in mind, called for the last time in Los Angeles by now octogenarian and for years away from the set. But the great Charlot wasn’t the only one to have a troubled relationship with the Academy Awards. Another was Paul Newman who, along with Laurence Olivier, Henry Fonda, Ennio Morricone and Spike Lee, earned an honorary Oscar before receiving it for an interpretation in a film.

Newman was one of the great stars of cinema starting from the 1950s, the twilight of the golden age of Hollywood, and then confirmed himself in the following decades with always impeccable interpretations at the service of directors of the caliber of Arthur Penn, Robert Altman and Martin Scorsese to name just three. A student of the Actors Studio like Marlon Brando, Montgomery Clift and James Dean, his teacher Lee Strasberg will say of him “He would have been a great actor like Brando if he hadn’t been so handsome”. In fact, according to Strasberg Newman was talented but too often he was called to act only for his good looks. Beautiful was beautiful. By the way, we must remember what Oriana Fallaci wrote in an interview with the actor after seeing him go out on the beach of the Lido of Venice in a bathing suit. The journalist asks him to take off his sunglasses and writes: “The star takes off his glasses, reveals together with a painful, severe look, two blue lakes, embellished with gold dust. The eyes of the star, who came to Venice from New York to attend the Festival, are beautiful. But the ears, teeth, nose, hands are also beautiful. The star, in short, everything is beautiful “..

Along with gossip and magazine covers, the actor is the protagonist above all in the cinema where he takes part in very important films. His interpretations garnered acclaim and Oscar nominations flocked: in 1959 for The cat on the hot roof, in 1962 for The braggart, in 1964 for Hud the savage, in 1968 for Cold hand nick. A year later he received the nomination for best film, Jennifer’s first time played by his wife Joanne Woodward. In 1982 he is still in contention for the best actor statuette for Right to report and in 1983 for The verdict. But nothing, he never wins. In 1986 he was finally awarded with the Academy Award for Lifetime Achievement. To announce it on stage is the actress Sally Field. Newman connects live video from Chicago where he is filming The color of money, sequel de The braggart together with the young Tom Cruise under the direction of Martin Scorsese. The actor is no longer that young star immortalized by the words of Fallaci. He is a handsome, 60-year-old, gray-haired gentleman who, with a little irony, makes it known that he is still at work and hopes to do so for a long time to come. In short, the career award that is usually given to those who are now at the end is not for him.

The following year, unbelievable but true, Newman wins the Oscar for best actor for his own The color of money. Even though his possible victory was in the air, the actor does not show up for the ceremony. His explanation is simple: “It’s like chasing a beautiful woman for 80 years. Eventually she gives in and you say, “I’m terribly sorry. I am tired”. Perhaps the famous director Billy Wilder was right, who in this case was referring to Cary Grant about the Oscar and his injustices, said: “To win an Oscar, actors have to be crippled or retarded. If the actor’s job isn’t there, in plain sight, the jurors don’t even notice. It’s not enough to open a drawer with an extraordinarily simple gesture and pull out a tie that matches your jacket, no sir, you have to pull out a gun. You must be desperate, just so you get noticed. Unfortunately, these are the rules of the 4500 members of the Academy. It was known from the outset that Dustin Hoffman would win the Oscar for the role of autistic in Rain Man. What a job, poor man. How hard to build the character, huh? Bullshit. An ordinary hunchbacked actor is much more likely to win than a gorgeous star. It is the revenge of the voters, they are a bunch of losers ”.