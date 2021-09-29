Paul Oakenfold’s new album approaches launch on Cardano

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson is working with legendary electronic dance music (EDM) DJ Paul Oakenfold to preview his next album titled Zombie Lobster on the Cardano blockchain. Alon Shulman, dance music entrepreneur and CEO of Starship Universe, unveiled this news on September 27 during the Cardano summit stage in Laramie, Wyoming. Reportedly, every element of the album, including the cover art, songs and cover notes, will be added to Cardano.

This deal will also reportedly see Starship Universe release thousands of music-inspired NFTs on the Cardano blockchain. Hoskinson said he understands how blockchain can better support the music business from here on out. According to him, learning about the electronic music industry and how blockchain can support the industry was a revelation.

He added,

Understanding how a blockchain like Cardano can benefit producers and managers like Alon Shulman, artists like Paul Oakenfold and Carl Cox, organizations like Universe and labels like Awesome Soundwave and Perfecto and the scale of what they get will allow us to connect our technology to their creativity. .

Bullish on this partnership, Oakenfold said times have changed. He pointed out what the train platforms were like, what the clouds were like in the sky, and how social media were places where people danced. However, technological progress has given all three words new definitions. He added that the synergy with Hoskinson makes it possible to accomplish anything within their imagination.

Cardano becomes the reference blockchain for the music sector

Commenting on this collaboration, Shulman, who is an award-winning festival, club and live experience promoter and producer, said the connection with Cardano’s founder was enlightening. Shulman added that he has realized he agrees with Hoskinson regarding the direction everyone wants his industries to take.

He also noted that integrity is the result of striking the right balance between marketing and credibility. According to Shulman, it was easy to see that he and Hoskinson share a vision centered on inclusiveness and sustainability.

Prior to Oakenfold and Starship Universe, Billy Gibbons, the frontman of the famous rock band ZZ Top, chose to auction his NFT collection via Cardano (ADA / USD). The auction reportedly offered NFTs of digital music in an original 30-second jam session of the rock n ‘roll icon. The offering was in fiat, and buyers of the NFTs had the option to pay in fiat currencies or ADA, Cardano’s native token.