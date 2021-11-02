Sports

Paul Pogba and Juventus, new steps towards the return: the ways to overcome the problem of recruitment

As the weeks go by, he writes the Gazzetta dello Sport, the contacts between Juventus and Paul Pogba they are becoming more and more frequent and profitable. The Frenchman recently confronted his agent Mino Raiola, once again giving priority to Juventus over Real Madrid and PSG. The problem always remains that of the engagement, with Pogba earning 14 million net plus bonuses in Manchester: to get closer to the requests, Juventus could take advantage of the Growth Decree, saving about 50% on taxes. It is not excluded, then, that Pogba himself can say yes to a cut with respect to the current salary to facilitate the operation, perhaps with the written promise of at least three years. Further help could then come from the releases in January, under the name of Aaron Ramsey which always remains at the top of the list of starters. The farewell of the Welshman would bring a saving on the 8 million net salary received.

