Despite the interest of the Citizens, the French midfielder would be more interested in returning to Juventus or joining Paris Saint-Germain.

Paul Pogba would prefer to move abroad rather than stay in the English Premier League with the Manchester City when your contract ends Man Utd in the summer, sources told ESPN.

City is among the many teams that have shown interest in Pogbawho is scheduled to leave Old Trafford as a free agent in June.

Pogba is willing to consider all serious offers, but sources told ESPN he has prioritized a move to either Paris Saint-Germain or Juventus.

PSG is leading the race, in part because Juventus is not in a position to match the French club’s financial offer.

City is aware that it does not top the list of Pogbabut sources told ESPN that his contract situation made the 29-year-old an attractive prospect ahead of a summer in which they are exploring new options to bolster their midfield.

City is close to confirming a deal for striker Erling Haaland after signaling to Borussia Dortmund that they are ready to trigger his €75m release clause.

The official announcement could come as soon as this week.

Sources pointed to ESPN what Pogba he won’t make a decision about his future until the end of the season.

The United he has one game remaining against Crystal Palace on May 22, though the 2018 World Cup winner is in a race against time to get fit as he continues to recover from a muscle injury.

On the other hand, the United is close to confirming Mitchell van der Gaag as part of Erik ten Hag’s coaching staff once he takes over as manager at Old Trafford in the summer.

Van der Gaag has been working with Ten Hag at Ajax and is ready to follow the coach to United.

Ten Hag also approached Fred Rutten about joining his coaching staff, but sources told ESPN that he will reject the offer to accept a job at PSV Eindhoven.