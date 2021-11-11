Paul Rudd: “Being next to Chris Hemsworth on set made me wonder what I train to do”

Being close to Chris Hemsworth on the set of Avengers: Endgame made Paul Rudd wonder what he was training to do.

Despite the title of Sexiest Man Alive given to him by People magazine,

Paul Rudd is aware of not having a “physicist bestial “as the colleague Chris Hemsworth so much so that, when he is next to him on the set, he wonders what he needs to train for.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Evangeline Lilly and Paul Rudd in a scene from the film

“I remember on the set of Avengers: Endgame I was training so hard, following a strict diet, training like an athlete for so long, training like an athlete”, Paul Rudd told People. “At one point I found myself close to Chris Hemsworth, and I thought, ‘What’s the point? Why even try?'”

In a previous interview with Stephen Colbert, Paul Rudd revealed that he trained intensely and ate “lots of fish all the time” – specifically salmon – to get fit for the role of Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Rudd confessed to Colbert that he felt extra pressure to keep fit because he had shirtless scenes in both Ant-Man movies. But his shirtless scene in the sequel was eventually cut.

The actor also told The Independent that he consumed “a lot more salmon than anyone should eat and a lot of beets” while training for the first Ant-Man. A lot of effort ultimately helped as People voted Paul Rudd the sexiest man of 2021.

To reach the levels required by the MCU, Paul Rudd told Men’s Journal that he worked with nutritionist Carlon Colker and coach Richard Louis. As part of his superhero training, the actor started each day with an hour of cardio, followed by breakfast and weight lifting. Her fitness routine also included an additional cycle of cardio three times a week.

Rudd, who is currently shooting Ant-Man’s third film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, explained that Sunday is his day off diet and training:

“I’m going to have a roast with Yorkshire pudding and roast beef and a pint of Guinness, and then in the afternoon I usually have tea and cookies, and it seems like the greatest thing in the world.”.