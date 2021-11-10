Paul Rudd is People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2021

It was rumored that the title of “Sexiest Man Alive of 2021” would go to Chris Evans and instead in the end another Marvel star came out: Paul Rudd!

The actor who plays Ant-Man was chosen by People like New Sexiest Man Alive: every year, in fact, the magazine gives this sort of award to the most amazing male charm chosen among the famous people of the moment.

Paul Rudd has 52 years old, was born in New Jersey and began his career in the 1990s with films such as Girls in Beverly Hills And Romeo + Juliet by William Shakespeare. He has acted in the last two seasons of Friends – where the friendship with Jennifer Aniston was born that continues to this day – and in many comedies like 40 Years Virgin, A night at the museum, Naked and Happy, Anchorman. Since 2015 he is Scott Lang, aka Ant-Man in the Marvel universe.

We will soon see it in Ghostbusters: Legacy, out in theaters November 18, and in the T serieshe Shrink Next Door from 12 November on Apple TV.



Paul Rudd with Ant-Man co-star Evangeline Lilly – press office

On the private life side, in 2003 he married the producer Julie Yaeger and together they had two children: Jack, 15 years old, e Darby, 11 years old.

Paul Rudd is also known as the man who never gets old and his famous friends also enjoy joking around on this issue, like Jennifer Aniston and Mark Ruffalo.

Paul Rudd with friend Jennifer Aniston – getty images

Like New Sexiest Man Alive, takes the place of Michael B. Jordan who was cast in 2020. Here’s who was crowned sexiest man alive in recent years:

ph: getty images