Paul Rudd is the most beautiful man in the world 2021

Paul Rudd, among the protagonists of Ghostbusters: Legacy, from November 19 to the cinema, was elected “Sexiest Man Alive 2021” from the magazine People, also receiving encouragement from her friend and colleague Jennifer Aniston, who celebrated it in his stories on Instagram.

Paul Rudd is the most handsome man in the world for People magazine

Receive this iconic title from People, it means not just to be the most beautiful and fascinating man in the world, but also represent a sign of the times: the era of the beautiful soulless, ultra-gym superheroes and steel giants is over: in 2021 everyone would like fall in love with the boy next door, or of Paul Rudd.

Also Jennifer Aniston, who starred with Paul Rudd in The object of my desire, congratulated her Instagram stories as a true fan:

“We ALWAYS knew that, but now Paul Rudd is officially the sexiest man in the world for People,” following with “You don’t get old, which is weird. But we love you just the same “

Is that Paul Rudd…#SexiestManAlive?! I knew this day would come. Congrats, man? I hope you continue to never age so you can continue to hold this title. https://t.co/OrD8OThrFn pic.twitter.com/54oUwHNmrh – Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 10, 2021

Paul Rudd is a humble star, with fans from all over Hollywood

Jennifer Aniston she is not the only celebrity to congratulate Paul Rudd: compliments came from many other Hollywood co-stars, like Mark Ruffalo, who starred with him in the films of Avengers and he joked by re-proposing a gif with photobombing together.

Also Ryan Reynolds, which received the title of Sexiest man in the world in 2010, he used his signature humor, saying the title was “wasted” on friend Paul Rudd, as he is a very humble person for such positions.

Paul Rudd he told People: “I’m aware enough to know that when people hear that I’ve been cast for this nomination, they’ll say ‘What?’ This is not false humility. There are so many people who deserve this title much more than me “

Paul Rudd, “Sexiest Man Alive” in new “Ghostbusters” movie

Humble and hard worker: Paul Rudd, 52-year-old who still looks very young, made his film debut in the early 90s, and became known above all for his indie and shoulder roles, and then landed in superhero films in recent years (among others, And Ant-Man Marvel) and major Hollywood productions.

Paul Rudd, famous among actors for his modesty and his “normality”, not only does he not have Instagram and shuns star behavior, but also in the next Ghostbusters: Legacy, a film that continues the story of the Ghostbusters by combining the analogue and digital era, has the role of the common man.

Paul Rudd in fact he plays a very ordinary science teacher, who remains involved in the new chapter of the Ghostbusters. Directed by Jason Reitman, son of the legendary Ivan Reitman, director of cult films, Ghostbusters: Legacy also stars Finn Wolfhard, one of the young stars of Stranger Things.

Paul Rudd, a Hollywood example for man’s day

Not only Paul Rudd he was elected sexiest man in the world, but in these days, November 19, is also the Man’s day, which focuses on the impact men have in the world, promoting relationships and equality between genders and encouraging men to become positive role models in the lives of children, future men close to them.

Normality is therefore sexy in 2021: and the triumph of humility and commitment that Paul Rudd represents can be a good starting point to make sense of anniversaries such as the Feast of Man. The actor, in fact, in addition to continuing to be a common boy beyond the scenes, is also very committed to charity activities.

One of the latest community support projects in Paul Rudd was raising money for local businesses that ran into difficulties during the pandemic by selling customized birdhouses at auction. If not you loved Paul Rudd first, in short, we will understand if it is happening to you now.