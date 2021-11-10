Paul Rudd is the sexiest living man of 2021 according to People magazine
Although Chris Evans was given as a favorite, this year Paul Rudd won. The actor was elected Sexiest Man Alive for 2021 by the magazine that has been delivering this “accolade” since 1985.
At the age of 52, carried incredibly well enough to be often the subject of discussion about the secret of his eternal youth, Paul Rudd he was elected Sexiest Man Alive from the American magazine People. This recognition of the sexiest man of the year was born as an alternative idea of the magazine to win a greater share of readers in the distant 1985, when the first crowned was the then 29 year old. Mel Gibson. Meanwhile, the sexiest man label has caught on, gaining some authority and at the same time unleashing the right irony on an award that ultimately celebrates a popular (with rare exceptions) actor, certainly handsome and charming, different every year.
Paul Rudd who, he says, wouldn’t know where to start calling herself sexy. “I am aware that when people know that I have been chosen, they will say … what?!? My humility is not false. There are many people who should receive this title before me.” Popular in the US it has always been popular since the now cult film Clueless (in Italian Girls in Beverly Hills) of 1995, but is with the Marvel character of Ant-Man which has achieved worldwide notoriety. The actor has been married for 18 years to his wife Julia with whom he had children Jack and Darby (aged 17 and 12 respectively). We will see in the cinema Paul Rudd from November 18 in the new Ghostbusters: Legacy. Below the trailer of the film and further down the list of all men elected Sexiest Man Alive.
All the sexiest men of the year according to People magazine
This is the list of Sexiest Man Alive of People with the age of the winner at the time of recognition. As you can see by scrolling through the names, Richard Gere, George Clooney, Brad Pitt And Johnny Depp they have won twice.
- 1985 Mel Gibson 29
- 1986 Mark Harmon 34
- 1987 Harry Hamlin 35
- 1988 John F. Kennedy Jr. 28
- 1989 Sean Connery 59
- 1990 Tom Cruise 27
- 1991 Patrick Swayze 38
- 1992 Nick Nolte 51
- 1993 Richard Gere (1) 44
- 1994 Keanu Reeves 30
- 1995 Brad Pitt (1) 32
- 1996 Denzel Washington 41
- 1997 George Clooney (1) 36
- 1998 Harrison Ford 56
- 1999 Richard Gere (2) 50
- 2000 Brad Pitt (2) 37
- 2001 Pierce Brosnan 48
- 2002 Ben Affleck 3
- 2003 Johnny Depp (1) 40
- 2004 Jude Law 31
- 2005 Matthew McConaughey 36
- 2006 George Clooney (2) 45
- 2007 Matt Damon 37
- 2008 Hugh Jackman 40
- 2009 Johnny Depp (2) 46
- 2010 Ryan Reynolds 34
- 2011 Bradley Cooper 36
- 2012 Channing Tatum 32
- 2013 Adam Levine 34
- 2014 Chris Hemsworth 31
- 2015 David Beckham 40
- 2016 Dwayne Johnson 44
- 2017 Blake Shelton 41
- 2018 Idris Elba 46
- 2019 John Legend 40
- 2020 Michael B. Jordan 33
- 2021 Paul Rudd 52