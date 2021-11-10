Paul Rudd is the sexiest living man of 2021 according to People magazine

Although Chris Evans was given as a favorite, this year Paul Rudd won. The actor was elected Sexiest Man Alive for 2021 by the magazine that has been delivering this “accolade” since 1985.

At the age of 52, carried incredibly well enough to be often the subject of discussion about the secret of his eternal youth, Paul Rudd he was elected Sexiest Man Alive from the American magazine People. This recognition of the sexiest man of the year was born as an alternative idea of ​​the magazine to win a greater share of readers in the distant 1985, when the first crowned was the then 29 year old. Mel Gibson. Meanwhile, the sexiest man label has caught on, gaining some authority and at the same time unleashing the right irony on an award that ultimately celebrates a popular (with rare exceptions) actor, certainly handsome and charming, different every year.

Paul Rudd who, he says, wouldn’t know where to start calling herself sexy. “I am aware that when people know that I have been chosen, they will say … what?!? My humility is not false. There are many people who should receive this title before me.” Popular in the US it has always been popular since the now cult film Clueless (in Italian Girls in Beverly Hills) of 1995, but is with the Marvel character of Ant-Man which has achieved worldwide notoriety. The actor has been married for 18 years to his wife Julia with whom he had children Jack and Darby (aged 17 and 12 respectively). We will see in the cinema Paul Rudd from November 18 in the new Ghostbusters: Legacy. Below the trailer of the film and further down the list of all men elected Sexiest Man Alive.

Ghostbusters: Legacy: The International Film Trailer – HD

All the sexiest men of the year according to People magazine

This is the list of Sexiest Man Alive of People with the age of the winner at the time of recognition. As you can see by scrolling through the names, Richard Gere, George Clooney, Brad Pitt And Johnny Depp they have won twice.